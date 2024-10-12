Brody King Says We Should See Julia Hart Again Very Soon

Brody King believes Julia Hart will make her presence known in AEW agin very soon. Hart has been out of action since April due to an injury, and King was asked about an update on Hart in an interview with Stephanie Chase.

“I think we should be seeing her very soon,” King said (per Fightful). “She’s been dropping hints here and there. I think she’s ready to come back for her title.”

Hart lost the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty in her most recent match. That title is currently held by Mercedes Mone.