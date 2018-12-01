Brody King Signs With ROH

PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer report that Brody King has officially signed with Ring of Honor and is expected to start at the ROH TV tapings on December 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. King has been locked in for several weeks and is currently finishing up independent dates. His contract with ROH is said to be exclusive. King has previously worked with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, AAW and Major League Wrestling, among others. He’s already finished his dates with MLW.

News of King’s signing follows the signings of PCO and Jeff Cobb, as well as Silas Young signing a new three-year deal.