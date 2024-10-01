– During a recent interview with Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his father Rick Steiner and his uncle Scott Steiner possibly returning to the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bron Breakker on his Steiners possibly making a jump into the ring at a premium live event: “I think it’s there if we need it. I think if it works creatively, if we’re in a spot where that’s needed, we have it at our disposal at any time. Personally, I’d rather save that for something that’s huge, like pay-per-view or PLE. If I had it my way, that’s something I would save for a PLE.”

On his dad or uncle would step back into the ring: “I know that my dad, for sure, is not interested in getting in the ring. Yeah, I think he’s just moved on from that. As far as my Uncle Scott, I’m sure he wouldn’t mind getting in there. I think that’d be a cool thing for them to do with me, but I don’t know. We’ll just have to see. We have that. We got that one in our back pocket. My cousin’s on his way up. We’ll see what he does. Yeah, we’ll see.”

The Steiner Brothers, Rick and Scott Steiner, were both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022 inductees.