Bron Breakker Details Getting Signed By WWE and His Secretive Tryout

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Bron Breakker shared the story of his journey to WWE, which began after his short stint in the NFL came to an end during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can check out some highlights below:

On the transition: “I played football and I got done. And when I finished up my short stint with the NFL, and I was in free agency and I was trying to get back in. The phone wasn’t ringing during COVID. And it was tough really to make a roster, because everything was trimmed down. Everything was scaled down right during that season. So I just went to him [Rick Steiner], and I was like, ‘It’s time. I need to wrestle or I”m gonna lose my mind.’ This was a brief period in my life, the only period where I’ve gone without having sports.”

On wanting to do something: “For that stretch of time, I was losing it. I had no goals, I had no — and I was like, ‘Dad, I need to wrestle. It’s my dream. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do in my life. That’s always been the plan for me.’ No matter what level or company, I was going to do it no matter what. And I was like, ‘I need to do this.’ And he was sort of hesitant at first, because the business was different. It was much different. So we had to have a conversation about it, and he finally realized that I just wasn’t gonna let up about it. Wasn’t gonna stop bothering him. So then he called Kevin Nash, and Kevin texted Hunter, and this was during the time when the PC was shut down. Everything was just shut down. They were running TV out of the PC with no audience. So there was no one there.”

On it being uncertain: “So it was a little uncertainty of whether I was going to get an opportunity to even try out or do anything. And Kevin said, ‘Steiner’s kid is a former D1 football player, and he’s an NFL running back, and he wants to maybe start wrestling. Is there any kind of tryout or anything?’ And so [Triple H] was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll give him a shot. We’ll see if anything opens up, works out.’ And then a couple of months later, I went down to the PC.”

On the tryout: “It was a secretive tryout from my interpretation, because there was no one there. We were working out in this rectangle — They call it ring five, or they used to when I was there, but just a small room. It was two rings in it, and Matt Bloom ran the tryout. There were a couple of PC coaches who were there just to run the drills and help out and stuff. But they worked us out for two days. And it was funny, looking back on that. Because I tried out the first day and I was just like, in war mode. ‘No one can stop me. I’m going to win every drill. My effort’s going to be through the roof to where they’re like, What’s wrong with this kid?’ All that stuff, because I knew number one, I’m representing my dad being here. So no one’s gonna stop me. No one.”

