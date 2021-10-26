Bron Breakker On WWE NXT Title Match Against Tommaso Ciampa: ‘We’re Done With the Coexisting Stuff’

Bron Breakker is ready for his WWE NXT title opportunity against reigning champion Tommaso Ciampa on tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special, and in a WWE exclusive, the challenger discussed his thoughts heading into the match.

In a video released on the WWE NXT Twitter account, Breakker stated that he was done with the “coexisting stuff” with Ciampa and that he was going to take the belt from him at NXT Halloween Havoc:

“I’m thankful to be in this position. What an opportunity for me to go into Halloween Havoc and be in the main event for the NXT Championship. I respect Tommaso Ciampa, but listen, we’re done with the coexisting stuff. We’re done being friends, and teammates, and this. There ain’t nothing left to do but fight for the NXT Championship. And if he doesn’t bring everything he’s got, he ain’t gonna be walking around holding the belt like this anymore because I’m going to take it right from him. Believe that!”

