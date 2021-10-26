Backstage Rumor on Tonight’s Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker WWE NXT Title Match

– At tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc event, Tommaso Ciampa defends the belt against Bron Breakker. According to a report by WrestleVotes, the matchup is rumored to serve as a major launching pad of the Breakker era of NXT.

Per the report, tonight’s match could see the start of Ciampa winding down his NXT run and the ascension of Breakker for the brand. WrestleVotes reported, “Source states that tonight’s Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. At the same time, Tommaso Ciampa’s run in NXT could be winding down. As evident, the youth movement within 2.0 continues.”

This would seem to indicate that fans can expect a victory for the new NXT Superstar. The title match will be broadcast live tonight on the USA Network. The Halloween Havoc special begins at 8:00 pm ET.