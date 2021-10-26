wrestling / News

WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc Preview: Ciampa vs. Breakker, ‘Fear the Wheel’ Promo Clip

October 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc - Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

– WWE NXT 2.0 presents Halloween Havoc tonight on the USA Network. In the main event, Ttommaso Ciampa defends the NXT World title against Bron Breakker.

Plus, there will be two title matchups with Spin the Wheel Make the Deal. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc card below:

NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker
Scareway to Hell NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta
Spin the Wheel Make the Deal NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose
Spin the Wheel Make the Deal NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Imperium
* Solo Sikoa debuts
* Special Guest: Chucky
* Host: LA Knight

WWE also revealed a new “Fear the Wheel” preview video for tonight’s show:

