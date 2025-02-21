Bron Breakker’s Cousin Says His Brother Will Be In WWE ‘For Sure’

The cousin of Bron Breakker says that his brother is a sure thing to join WWE. Brandon Rechsteiner recently spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview and talked about his brother Brock, who is an WWE NIL talent and plays football for Jacksonville State University. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Brock Rechsteiner’s prospects in WWE: “My brother, he’ll be a superstar in the WWE for sure. Growing up, I was the big WWE fan, I mean, I had every action figure, I was the biggest WWE fan. You couldn’t tell me I wasn’t gonna beat John Cena when I was younger. I was just that kid that was trying to go against everything. My dad was a Michigan fan, I wanted Ohio State to win. My dad was a wrestler, I was like, ‘I don’t want to wrestle, I wanna play Basketball.’ I was that kid. When I was young young, I loved it. When I was in like middle school, I was like, I’m not gonna wrestle.

“Now, my dreams for me and my brother would both be to do the best we can in what we do, him for football and me for basketball. For my brother, he really wants to do WWE. He has signed an NIL deal with WWE. My dream for him would be to really good in football, try to take it to the NFL with whatever that means, and then getting [to wrestling]. He will be a WWE superstar cause he’s just so talented and he has the charisma that my dad has.”

On his own plans: “For me, I want to try to do as much basketball whether I get drafted, I go undrafted, I get a G-League offer, I go overseas, whatever it would be. Then, being in the WWE would be a pretty cool backup plan, maybe be a Steiner brother 2.0. Me, Bronson, and my brother, we do a little bloodline or something like that and just take it over.”