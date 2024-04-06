Bronson Reed Wins Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE Smackdown

Bronson Reed is your 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, picking up the win on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Reed won the match on tonight’s go-home show for WrestleMania 40, last eliminating Ivar to pick up the win. The other final two were Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy.

Reed joins Bobby Lashley, Madcap Moss, Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Big Show, and Cesaro in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner’s circle.