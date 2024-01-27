Bronson Reed Says There Will Be ‘Too Many’ Big Guys To Handle at WWE Royal Rumble

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bronson Reed said he liked his chances at the WWE Royal Rumble due to how many big men were going to be in the match.

He said: “This is my first Royal Rumble event, so I want to make a big splash, and it’s going to be exciting times. I like my chances a lot. I feel like this year more than ever, there’s probably going to be a lot of big guys in there. So I feel like it’s not going to be like other years where everyone teams up on the big guys, throws them out. There’s going to be too many of us. What I want to say right now, right here, is anyone over 300 pounds, let’s make an alliance, toss everyone else out and have the final four be all the big guys. I said this, I think being from Raw, a lot of people would think Seth Rollins, but I think he’s on the injury list at the moment. He’s probably going to be ready for WrestleMania, but I’m not one to take the easy road. I’d go for the big guy. I’d go for the Tribal Chief. Yeah, Roman Reigns. Why not? I’m the one Samoan in WWE that’s not a part of his Bloodline, so I’m the one to take the belt.”

He also said it might take up to seven wrestlers to eliminate him.