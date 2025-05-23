wrestling / News
Brooke Havok Says She’d Love To Compete At a Bloodsport Show
Brooke Havok says she’s very open to the notion of competing at a Bloodsport event. The independent star has competed at a number of GCW events but she has never been part of Josh Barnett’s event series, and she told Ella Jay in a new interview for WrestleZone that she’d be interested in doing so.
“I think it would be such a fun experience,” Havok said (per Fightful). “I would definitely be interested. I don’t know if they’d like to have me on Bloodsport, but if they did, I would be so down, and I would do my best to train for that as much as I could.”
Havok most recently competed at GCW We Still Don’t Trust You earlier this month.
