Brooklyn Brawler Talks Facing Shawn Michaels For The WWF In MSG

The Brooklyn Brawler appeared on Prime Time Wrestling with Sean Mooney (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about his WWF Title match against Shawn Michaels in Madison Square Garden…

Oh How He Got The Match: “Okay so we’re wrestling in Madison Square Garden and we’re having a battle royal. I’m in the battle royal but I’m just a guy to get thrown out, this and that. All of a sudden Ken Shamrock who was scheduled to win the battle royal got injured in his sternum, his chest he got injured.”

Brawler said producers of the battle royal went to Vince McMahon and told him Shamrock couldn’t win the battle royal because he was hurt. “Put Brooklyn Brawler over, he’s local,” Vince McMahon replied without realizing he had promised a WWF World Heavyweight Championship shot to the winner of the match. When Brooklyn Brawler reminded Vince McMahon he promised a World Title shot at the next Madison Square Garden show, Vince McMahon looked at him and said: “You got your match.”

On His Memories of The Match: “His finish is the Superkick if I Superkicked him people would come unglued,” Brooklyn Brawler said. “What a match we had. It was the first Garden show with DX with Chyna and Triple H on the apron on the outside of the ring. Me and Shawn Michaels in Madison Square Garden. I remember The Undertaker walking into the room, into the dressing room and looking at the line-up and it shows me in the main event, he’s underneath me and he goes, ‘what the f–k is this?’ That’s what he said. I just said, ‘it’s not me I didn’t do it!’ Because nobody wants heat with The Undertaker. But I tell ya, my career, you couldn’t even write this the way it happened. He’s kicking out at two-and-a-half and he’s selling and doing all these crazy moves,” Brawler said remembering his MSG match against HBK. I mean he made me look like a million bucks. I’m telling ya and then Triple H jumps on the apron and I pop him, nail him then Chyna comes in and gives me a Frankensteiner. I mean, it was great.”