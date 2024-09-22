Brooks Jensen Announces He Got Married Over Weekend

WWE NXT star Brooks Jensen is a married man, revealing the news over the weekend. Jensen responded to a fan on Twitter who said they hoped he was having a good day by writing:

“Just got married so a really great day!”

Jensen has been involved in a storyline on NXT TV where he’s dealing with some personal struggles and found assistance through Shawn Spears. Jensen’s now-wife Chloe was briefly involved in the storyline as she posted a video back in June where she said she was worried about him no-showing an independent event.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!