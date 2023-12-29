Brooks Jensen Recalls His Time in NXT UK, Winning Tag Team Titles

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs had a brief run in NXT UK that included winning the Tag Team Championships, and Jensen looks back at that time fondly. The NXT star spoke with the Scoop Slam Podcast and during the conversation he discussed working over on the UK brand, which is on hiatus but still expected to return as NXT Europe sometime in the future. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the talent who came from NXT UK: “Someone said a while back that five to ten years from now, when you watch “NXT UK,” it’s going to be one of those ‘Man, we should’ve appreciated it while we had it’ — the talent that came from there was insane.”

On working over in NXT UK for a bit: “Once I came off the [hand] injury we got the green light that were gonna go to NXT UK, be there for a couple of months, get to train in their facility, which I was looking forward to most because I respect the UK style of wrestling.”

On who made the call to make them NXT UK Tag Team Champions: “I think it was Shawn Michaels’ idea to put the tag belts on us and to bring ’em over here and do something with them. [To] give us some recognition and go back over there and defend them.”