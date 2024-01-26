Bruce Prichard Praises Great Khali As a ‘Wonderful Man’

Bruce Prichard is a huge fan of The Great Khali as a person, calling him a “wonderful man.” Prichard weighted in on the former World Heavyweight Champion on the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle With Podcast while discussing the infamous 2007 Punjabi Prison match and talked about how Khali is a great person behind the scenes. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Khali being ‘the nicest guy in the world’: “When he’s really tired and people come up to him and want a picture with him and want an autograph and everything, you can tell that he’s just ready. All he wants to do is be left alone and sleep, he tries to give the mean face, but he can’t because he’s just too nice, so he does it. He probably utters things at them in Pujabi and they don’t know what they’ve been called.”

On Khali’s real-life past as a prison guard: “The Great Khali legitimately was a prison guard in India … So, he was a prison guard, so we couldn’t call him ‘The Big Boss Lee,’ because that would have made it accurate, but he became the big giant Khali.”