Bruce Prichard On Ken Shamrock Signing With WWE In 1997, Vince McMahon’s Preference For Shamrock Over Dan Severn

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Vince McMahon’s preference to bring in Ken Shamrock over Dan Severn in 1997, Shamrock making the decision to sign with WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s preference to bring in Ken Shamrock over Dan Severn in 1997: “I think of anybody that was looked at to come in, [Dan] Severn was probably the top name. I know that Cornette was very high on Severn. I was high on Severn. I’ve actually liked him – if you were to look at what you wanted back in the day of your clean-cut babyface guy to put on a suit and go out and represent the company and could whoop anybody’s ass, go look at Dan Severn. He looked the part and was very well-spoken. I think Dan was a gentleman’s gentleman. Dan was easy to like and deal with, but I think Vince, when it came time, was more interested in Shamrock and felt Ken had a lot more charisma than Dan and time would prove that. But in the early days, it was more Dan because Dan had actually won. I don’t Ken had ever won the big one [at that point].”

On Shamrock making the decision to sign with WWE: “I can’t tell you from Ken’s point, but I can guess that I think it was a combination of longevity and knowing that he’s not gonna go in the ring and get knocked out and get hurt and be unable to earn for six months. He knew that this could be an ongoing gig that could continue to be able to pay him and his family where he had a secure downside guarantee with the ability to outearn that if he got over and really got out and worked. All of those things combined are what did it when you look at, ‘Alright, you’re only as good as your last fight in the UFC.'”

