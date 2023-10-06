Bruce Prichard Loved The Reverend D-Von Character, Why It Didn’t Take Off

Bruce Prichard was a big fan of the reverend character that D-Von Dudley played following the Dudley Boys’ split, and has explained why he didn’t think it took off. The character came into being after the tag team was split up in the 2002 Draft, and Prichard talked about the character on Something to Wrestle With. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Dudleys’ split: “[I] loved it [the Reverend D-Von character]. Loved it. This came from Pulp Fiction and D-Von doing the Samuel L. Jackson speech and things like that. Say what you will; it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you split up the Dudleyz for no reason.’ No, there was a reason. I think we’d seen all that we were going to see at that time … It was an opportunity, and I think also as time went on, that splitting them was a good thing when you look at the success of Bully Ray as a single and so on and so forth.”

On the Reverend D-Von character: “Man, I thought that Reverend D-Von and I thought that D-Von had every f*****g chance in the world, man. The Reverend thing — I just think D-Von had too many voices coming at him with different ways to do it. I really tried, and I know D-Von really tried. I think D-Von really, really got it, and I think that this could have been a breakout thing for D-Von, but it just didn’t happen.”