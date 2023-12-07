– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard compared the chemistry of The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) and The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) when they first started working together. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think the chemistry that Shawn and Marty had with Bret and Anvil was gold. It was instant. Sometimes it takes a while for guys’ styles to mesh and really have that chemistry. In my opinion, from day one when they met, they had that chemistry. It was instantaneous, and it was enjoyable to watch. You got lost in the match versus a heel and a babyface. It was spectacular, and it wasn’t a hokey babyface match. It was two exciting teams going out there and having a hell of a match. Two different styles, and I thought they gelled awesome together. It was some of the greatest matches.”