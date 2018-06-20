Bruce Prichard Recalls Jeff Hardy’s 2003 WWE Departure Due to Drug Issues

Bruce Prichard looks at the Hardy Boyz in the latest Something Else to Wrestle With and commented on Jeff Hardy’s 2003 WWE departure.

– Bruce Prichard looks at the Hardy Boyz in the latest Something Else to Wrestle With and commented on Jeff Hardy’s 2003 WWE departure. You can see video below of Prichard discussing Hardy’s release in April of that year, as well as Hardy’s addiction issues that caused them.

“Jeff did have a drug problem, and everything that you just said was taking place,” Prichard said (per WZ’s Bill Pritchard). “All of the sudden, we had a different human being on our hands, and it wasn’t someone that anyone really liked to work with anymore. if he did show up, he would go on high, and you couldn’t find him all day long, or he’d show up and then leave again. it was difficult times being with Jeff Hardy. Jeff had a drug issue—Jeff admitted having a drug issue—but Jeff didn’t want to go to rehab. The condition was ‘Jeff you have to go to rehab or we’ve got to let you go. We’ve got to release you.’ And they released him because he refused to go to rehab. In my opinion, Jeff had a drug problem. Jeff had a lot of issues going on and wasn’t handling them well.”