Bruce Prichard Says Jim Carrey Should Have Appeared on WWE to Promote Man on the Moon

– Bruce Prichard discussed Jerry Lawler’s appearance in the 1999 Jim Carrey film Man on the Moon on a recent episode of his podcast. Prichard recalled that Carry was invited to appear on WWE television to promote the film, but said the actor declined because he wasn’t a big fan of the industry.

The film was not a financial success, grossing $47.4 million worldwide against its $52 million budget, although Carrey was nominated for a Golden Globe for his starring role as Andy Kaufman. Prichard said the film could have been helped out at the box office by the appearance.

“I believe that the movie would have done a lot better if we were able to do work with us and to promote the movie was a natural,” Prichard said (per Wrestling Inc). “Here you got your commentary duo with Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler who are in the movie and in a vital role in the movie, but yet you don’t want to take them and their real life role now where millions of people are watching them every week and promote your movie, ok fine, f**k you, next.”