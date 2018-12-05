Bruce Prichard on Stan Lee’s Influence On Pro Wrestling & Undertaker’s Failed Comic

During a recent edition of his podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Bruce Prichard spoke about Stan Lee’s influence on wrestling and the failed Undertaker comic…

On Stan Lee’s Influence On Pro Wrestling: “It was a huge influence. I had the pleasure of meeting Stan Lee one time and it was at one of those Comic Con deals. It was a quick hello, how are you, nice to meet you. I didn’t get a chance to sit and chat with him, but to watch him and seeing him, he was very humble and God he was great with his fans,” Prichard said. “But I believe that the creations of Iron Man, Spider Man and all the way down the line were larger than life characters that people can identify with because they had their flaws. So, it’s the same thing in wrestling. It is creating characters. If you create a character that has his flaws and people can relate to him then you have created a pretty good hero and I think Stan Lee was a genius in creating anti-heroes.”

On Undertaker’s Failed Comic: “First of all, it wasn’t very good. I remember it wasn’t very good,” Prichard said. “We didn’t do The Ultimate Warrior comic book; that was something that Warrior did and we just agreed to promote and publicize it for our magazine subscription for the inaugural issue and I just think that Vince McMahon was–the publishing side of business wasn’t real lucrative and was trying to get away from it at the time and didn’t think that anyone read comic books.”