Bruce Prichard Weighs In On Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction For Tatanka

Bruce Prichard recently shared his thoughts on Tatanka potentially making it into the WWE Hall of Fame. Prichard weighed in on Tatanka on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On a possible Hall of Fame induction for Tatanka: “I think that Tatanka put in the time. I think Tatanka’s a character that … a lot of the audience at the time, man, they really identified with Tatanka. Tatanka had one hell of a run and busted his ass and was one of those talents that was very colorful that you remember.”

On Tatanka’s legacy: “I think that everybody thought he was a very good in-ring performer. He was there for things, understood the business, [and] executed well. It always helps when you’re a nice guy, too. It always helps when you’ve got the experience and you’re not an a**hole about it and you know how to present yourself.”