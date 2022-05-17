Brutus Beefcake Praises Tiny Lister for His Work as Zeus in WWE

– During a recent interview with Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake recalled headlining WWE SummerSlam 1989, where he teamed with Hulk Hogan against the late Macho Man Randy Savage and Zeus. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brutus Beefcake on headlining SummerSlam 1989 with Hulk Hogan against Randy Savage and Zeus: “Well, I really wish that more of the guys who were in that match would still be with us today, you know? Macho Man, Tiny Lister, Zeus gone, Miss Elizabeth gone, there’s just so many. It’s too horrible to even think of, all my friends, all gone. That being a PPV, we take an actor, Tiny Lister, into the ring for a live PPV, not once but twice, and have tremendously exciting matches with the guy.”

His thoughts on Zeus, aka Tiny Lister: “What a talented super nice guy, it breaks my heart to think he’s not with us anymore. Something that has never been done since we did it, was the first then, and nobody has come close to doing that since. We were definitely innovators and not imitators.”