Brutus Beefcake Provides Health Updates On Himself, Brian Knobbs and Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall Of Famer Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he provided an update on his health, the health of Brian Knobbs and Hulk Hogan and also commented on his upcoming debut as the commissioner of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling this Sunday, May 15 at the Boca Black Box. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On his health: “I am holding up great, just had a birthday, everything is good, looking forward to many, many more years”

On the health of Brian Knobbs: “I was with Knobbs probably a month ago in Jersey, he had some health issues. If he’s lost weight, and is feeling better, that’s good news to me,” he said. “I know he wasn’t doing real well the last time I saw him, but he’s a good guy, and I wish him the best. We all hope he’s doing good. He had a knee replacement that went bad, and they wouldn’t do anything about it during the COVID.

“The surgeries shut down, so he was really having a seriously hard time trying to get around. He needed to get that done, and they put everything on hold.”

On Hulk Hogan: “Well, we’ve been tuning in and catching his Monday specials, he’s got his karaoke show going with Jimmy Hart. He’s doing okay you know, he’s a tough man, he’s got a lot of adversity but he’s doing good.”

On taking on a commissioner for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling: “There’s a first time for everything, and this is my first time as a commissioner in my official capacity for the Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. I am kind of excited, I guess it’s pretty cool to be the comish, so we will see what happens,” he said.