wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page Battle to Time Limit Draw at AEW Winter Is Coming
Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page met in the ring with the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming and proceeded to battle to a time limit draw. On tonight’s show, the two competed to a 60-minute draw as Page went to go pin Danielson after a Buckshot Lariat but couldn’t get to him and cover in time.
You can see some highlights from the match below:
LET'S GO…Amazing counter by @theAdamPage! Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/kcoir3p6SC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
Ouch! Went to the well one too many times. Watch #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/xQmFeLYTXG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
This does not look good for the #AEW World Champion. Watch @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/01uF2zypxe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
The American Dragon smells blood and is on the attack. Watch #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Z22ugzbV0d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
Hangman ALMOST puts the challenger away with a vicious tombstone. Watch #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/0CGTZlSHle
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
ALLLL THE WAY DOWN! Watch #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/s1kt2DBHdS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
Hangman risks it all and crashes and burns! #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson is LIVE on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/bEJx1UgtAu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
Hangman goes headfirst on the floor! How much more can the Champion take? @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson is LIVE NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/LWGyxh9XS8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
HOW DID HANGMAN DO THAT?! Watch #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/APxsRjsIiW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
Turnabout is fair play! Watch #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/w82kWCrNl1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
WOW! #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage and @bryandanielson go the limit in an incredible battle 👏👏👏
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/nEKj6tGxc1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
