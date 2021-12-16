wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page Battle to Time Limit Draw at AEW Winter Is Coming

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page met in the ring with the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming and proceeded to battle to a time limit draw. On tonight’s show, the two competed to a 60-minute draw as Page went to go pin Danielson after a Buckshot Lariat but couldn’t get to him and cover in time.

