Bryan Danielson Jokes About Why He’s Richer Than Genghis Khan

– During a recent interview with One Fall with Ron Funches, Bryan Danielson joked about why he’s better than Genghis Khan. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“One of the things that I like to remind my friends, all the time, is that — Sprite is a perfect example — Genghis Khan took over most of his known world at the time. He never had Sprite. I’m way richer than Genghis Khan ever was. If he wanted to eat something delicious, it took a long time, and I’m sure he had someone else cook it for it him. I don’t eat McDonald’s, but I’m sure I can go into McDonald’s and get something better than he ever ate in his entire life, and that man ruled the world. Genghis Khan, screw him, he never had Sprite.”