Bryan Danielson Never Considered Doing Boxing: ‘I Have Too Much Respect For Boxers’

Bryan Danielson is known for his striking offense, but he says he never considered trying out boxing. The former AEW World Champion recently spoke with Boxing Social and during the conversation, he was asked if he ever considered participating in a boxing match.

“No, I have too much respect for boxers,” Danielson said (per Fightful). “I’ve done a lot of muay-thai training and a lot of jiu-jitsu training. One of my problems with my muay-thai is I’m better at kicking than I am with my punches. My muay-thai coach went and had me train with boxers. This is when I was living in Las Vegas. I went and trained with like 16-year-old kids, and they lit me up. [laughs].”

He continued, “Boxing movement, especially guys who are elite, with their head movement and stuff, I couldn’t touch this 16-year-old kid, I couldn’t touch him. He knew, at that point I had a decent number of concussions; he knew he wasn’t supposed to hit me in the head too hard, and he just gently tapped me at will. We also had Anthony Ogogo with AEW and talking to him about boxing, when you get to [a high] level, it’s just different.”

Danielson last competed at last year’s AEW WrestleDream, where he lost the World Championship to Jon Moxley.