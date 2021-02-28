Bu Ku Dao to Address Fallout With TJP ON This Week’s MLW: Fusion

MLW has announced that Bu Ku Dao will discuss his falling out with his mentor TJP on the latest episode of MLW: Fusion on Wednesday. The company announced on Sunday that Dao will speak about the situation on the show, which airs Wednesday at 7 PM ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

The full announcement reads:

Vietnamese middleweight Bu Ku Dao will speak publicly for the first time about the falling out with his mentor TJP this Wednesday, March 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After being abused and embarrassed by TJP on national television, Bu Ku Dao has requested and been granted time on this week’s FUSION to address TJP and allegations he was bullied by his mentor.

With reports surfacing that TJP booted his protege, throwing Dao’s belongings out of his LA dojo and into the parking lot, many have been concerned about Bu Ku Dao.

Dao, who grew up a fan of TJP, now looks to share his story and issue a statement to TJP. What will Bu Ku Dao say?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Jordan Oliver (challenger)

•Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

•Bu Ku Dao on TJP bullying allegations

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and more!