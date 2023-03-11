– During a recent interview with The Amin Show ahead of AEW Revolution, House of Black member Buddy Matthews discussed how the whole group are perfectionists and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Buddy Matthews on the group being perfectionists: “We’re all perfectionists. We’re looking for the best outcome. If anyone, you know, goes off track, we will police ourselves and get the other one back, whether it’s Brody, myself, or Malakai. We will eventually straighten each other out. So, I think having that support system, you know, within the House. You know, keeps us all level-headed and keeps us all striving for greatness … The House is a very well-oiled machine.”

His thoughts on Julia Hart: “She’s the newest member of the House, you know, but I think that she will eventually, you know, start taking over that women’s division. She’s also a pivotal point.”

At last Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2023 event, The House of Black defeated The Elite to capture AEW Trios Titles.