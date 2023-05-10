– In a post on Twitter, House of Black member and AEW Trios Champion Buddy Matthews shared some details on the House Rules for the upcoming Open House match against The Best Friends and Bandido on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Under the house rules, there will be 20-second count-outs, and there will be no rope escapes. The challengers will decide what the last rule is. You can check out Matthews’ message below:

“Under house rules the following applies

1.20 seconds count outs:

Because you will not be safe on the outside, you will not run away when it gets hard.. we force you to be harder or force you to cave under the pressure.

2.No rope escapes:

Because the true nature of man is measured in its ability to withstand pain. There is no easy way out. You will fight or submit.

3.DQ is enforced:

You break the tradition you forfit your chance. The entire world will watch as you admit you do not have what it takes and must Live with this embarrassment your entire life.

4. Dealers choice:

you decide what the last rule is. Why? Because it’s fair. And balance is all we have

@AEWonTV @AEW #AEWDynamite”