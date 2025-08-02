Buff Bagwell Details His Sobriety Journey

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell discussed his recent leg amputation, his struggles with sobriety, and Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) helping him in his journey. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Buff Bagwell on his sobriety journey: “[Diamond Dallas Page’s positivity] definitely played a major part. This whole journey with sobriety…started with Page. It was more God. I have now got a relationship with Jesus Christ, my lord and savior…I’m a Christian. I am saved.”

On his religious beliefs: “I believe I am in the Lamb’s Book of Life. I believe I’m going to Heaven. I’m a Christian through and through, but I was a Christian with Somas and pills and beers and trying to be a Christian, and these last three years I’ve truly had a relationship with Jesus Christ, and that is number one.”