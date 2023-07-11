– During a recent interview with LIVE and IN COLOR with Wolfie D, former WWE Superstar Bull Buchanan discussed how his son, NXT Superstar Brooks Jensen, started training in wrestling and started his in-ring career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bull Buchanan on his son’s work in NXT: “It’s going good. I knew since he was a little kid…he had the same look in his eyes that I did when I watched wrestling. I just knew. He’d go to the indie shows with me, get in the ring after, play around. He was about 14 and asked me, ‘Will you train me to be a wrestler?’ ‘Let’s train you to be a referee first.’ To me, if you have the chance and can ref before you start wrestling, it lets you be in the ring and not be the total focal point. It lets them get their feet wet, get out in front of the crowd and say, ‘is this what I want to do?’ He did that for about a year and we’d train in the ring before that.”

On how Brooks Jensen started his in-ring career: “He started getting booked on the indies. He did a thing for EVOLVE before the pandemic, (William) Regal was there, me and Regal talked a little bit. I told him, ‘I want him to get more experience before (he comes to WWE), maybe go to Japan for a minute.’ He was only 18 at the time. After the pandemic shut everything down and things started opening back up, Regal calls me and said, ‘We’d like to bring him in for a tryout.’ ‘Yeah, give it a shot.’ We went down there and it’s been all him since then.”