Bullet Club Debut New Hand Gesture At ROH Global Wars Chicago

As we reported last month, the WWE sent the Young Bucks and the Bullet Club a cease and desist order, forcing them to stop using the “Too Sweet” hand gesture at shows and on merchandise, as WWE claims ownership. This followed the Bullet Club invading a RAW taping in California and calling out Finn Balor and others. It forced the Bucks to pull all merchandise with the copyrighted material, which they later burned.

It seems that the Club has found a way around using the “Too Sweet” gesture, and they’re calling it “One Sweet.” SportsKeeda reports the gesture made its debut at ROH Global Wars: Chicago, with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Marty Scrull holding up the normal gesture with one finger up instead of two. It’s likely it will make its way onto merchandise soon, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

You can find the photo of the gesture here.