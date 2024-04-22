Bullet Club Gold Unify Trios Titles At AEW Dynasty Zero Hour

Bullet Club Gold now hold both the AEW and ROH Trios Championships, winning the AEW Titles on the AEW Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show. Jay White and The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on Sunday’s Dynasty pre-show to unify the belts. White pinned Gunn to win the match.

The Acclaimed’s AEW Trios Championship reign ends at 239 days, having won the titles from the House of Black at All In. Bullet Club Gold have been ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions for 96 days; they won the titles from Mogul Embassy on the January 17th episode of Dynamite.

You can see a clip from the match below. Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.