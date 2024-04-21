Join 411’s Live AEW Dynasty Coverage

Hey y’all! Theo Sambus checking in tonight for 411’s live coverage of the newest addition to the PPV calendar; AEW Dynasty has arrived! We are hot off the back of a fantastic go-home edition of Collision, so the hype train is running at full speed as we pull in to the Chaifetz Arena. We talk a lot about ‘stacked’ cards but this is on another level. I could take or leave Jericho vs Hook, and some of the Zero Hour card is a little unnecessary, but apart from that the entire card looks top to bottom fantastic. On top of that, this could very well be the night we crown a new AEW World Champion in Swerve Strickland. WHOSE HOUSE?!

Location: St. Louis, MO

Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone

ZERO HOUR

Trent Beretta vs Matt Sydal

Headscissors from Sydal and a hurracanrana, Trent ducks a roundhouse kick and heads to the outside. Basement dropkick connects and Sydal dives off the apron with a splash to take Beretta out. Back in the ring, Trent trips Sydal face first into the middle buckle, but Sydal fights back with the leg slice and a standing moonsault. Trent whips Sydal neck-first across the ropes and nails a brainbuster. Sydal gets sent to the outside by way of a dropkick through the ropes, but makes his way back inside. Trent grabs Sydal off the ropes and hits a side suplex for 2.

Spinning wheel kick by Sydal and some kicks to the back of the knee. Sydal avoids a German and gets a kick to the back of the head to drop Beretta. Cradle and a deep cover by Sydal for 2, but Trent rakes the nose and hits a half and half suplex. Clothesline, 1, 2, Sydal kicks out. Air Raid Crash by Sydal, he immediately heads to the top rope, Meteora connects! 1, 2, NO. Sydal ascends the buckles but Trent drops him on the top turnbuckle, and then hits a Gotch-style piledriver. 1, 2, no! Sydal back to his feet but he walks into the flying knee strike. Trent with a new submission, akin to a figure four around the arm and neck, nice! Sydal has to tap.

Winner: Trent Beretta

Time: 8:11

Rating: **3/4 – Sydal is so crisp, as always. Decent opener, and Trent already seems at home as a heel.

Trent continues the assault after the bell, but here comes Chuck Taylor! Trent takes the mic, he doesn’t know what Chuck’s problem is, he thinks Taylor is acting like a prick. He’s giving him until this Wednesday in Jacksonville, and Chuck will have to tell him where he stands.

The music of Orange Cassidy hits and he walks down the ramp coming face to face with Trent! And now here comes Shibata. Trent heads backstage as the team of Shibata and OC head to the ring for the next Zero Hour match.

Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

OC and Moriarty pair off, and Lee takes control of the arm. Cassidy rolls out of it and reverses pressure. Snapmare into a headscissor by Moriarty but OC again escapes. OC gets one hand in his pocket, and Lee struggles to pull it out, so OC puts his other hand in his pocket too. Tag to Shibata, OC casually pushes Lee into Shibata, who meets him with a series of uppercuts. Shibata quickly locks in a bow and arrow stretch, a little grappling ensues and they come to a standoff.

Shibata hits Taylor on the apron, drawing his ire, so Taylor tags in and is raring to go. Big slap to the chest of Shibata, they look like they’ll trade chops but Taylor with a cheap shot to the midsection instead. Big boot by Shibata though! Tag to OC who comes in with a lackadaisical elbow drop. Dive to the outside onto Lee. Ogogo is about to attack OC but Shibata gets him from behind with some uppercuts…but in comes Taylor with a blindside haymaker. OC is on the apron and Taylor delivers the leg drop across the chest and throat. Another big slap from Taylor and Cassidy drops to the mat. Taylor misses a splash, Moriarty can’t quite get a sunset flip in, allowing OC to tag in Shibata. Running kick to Lee, and the stalling corner dropkick connects. Front headlock suplex, and now an abdominal stretch. Shibata wails away in the corner on Taylor while OC adds some sloth-style chops. Double corner dropkicks!

OC looks for Beach Break but Moriarty snaps the fingers of OC…but OC still gets the Stundog Millionaire. Border City Stretch attempted by Lee, can’t get it, backslide by OC, 1, 2, no. Nice counter sequence until the satellite DDT connects for Orange. Headbutt by Shane Taylor, he goes for the package piledriver but Shibata is there to lock in the sleeper while Cassidy was in position! Leaping knee by Moriarty. Crucifix by OC for 2. ORANGE PUNCH. 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata

Time: 12:43

Rating: ***1/4 – What started out as a little lacklustre built to a pretty decent climax, and that finishing stretch was hot. Another loss for STP, boo!