Bully Ray Gets Assist From Ricochet, Captures Crown Jewel Title At HOG High Intensity
Bully Ray is the new HOG Crown Jewel Champion, winning the title with aid from Ricochet at HOG High Intensity. The WWE Hall of Famer defeated Zilla Fatu in a Tables Match at Friday’s show after Ricochet hit Fatu with the title and put him next to a broken table. He then pointed Fatu out to the downed referee as he came to, and the match was awarded to Bully.
This marks Bully Ray’s first run with the title and ends Fatu’s at 372 days. Fatu won the title from Carlos Ramirez at last year’s High Intensity on July 26th, 2024.
