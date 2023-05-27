Bully Ray Attacks Scott D’Amore At Impact Under Siege, Puts Him Through Flaming Table

Bully Ray blindsided Scott D’Amore and put him through a burning table at Impact Under Siege. Friday’s show ended with Steve Maclin retaining the Impact World Championship in a bloody affair against PCO. After the match, Maclin called for D’Amore to keep his word and put the title around his waist and D’Amore complied.

After Maclin left, Bully Ray attacked D’Amore from behind and choked him out with a chain. Maclin returned and the two put D’Amore through a table. When Matt Rehwold and PCO tried to make the save they were taken out. Ray then got in D’Amore’s face and said he’ll never get rid of him, vowing to take down D’Amore and the whole company.