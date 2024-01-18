Bully Ray Prefers Becky Lynch’s Current Character To Her Previous One

Bully Ray is a big fan of what Becky Lynch is currently doing in WWE, more so than he was of her previous character. Bully spoke about Lynch’s latest run, where she’s ditched her more over-the-top heel character, and spoke about the WWE star on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Lynch’s current character: “She’s coming out again with — I believe she’s got a lot more confidence. Sometimes in this business, it takes years, but one day — boom, a lightbulb goes off, and you throw them shoulders back and there’s a different comfort level and a different confidence, and I’m getting that from Becky. I’m getting more of a confident, short, sweet, and to the point, I’m gonna kick your ass, Becky.”

On her previous character: “I didn’t get it, and that was week after week after week. Especially heel Becky, what a force feed that nobody wanted to buy into. So yeah, Becky might’ve wanted to try being a heel, but it just didn’t work. For me, it never worked.”

On what he’d like to see from Lynch going forward: “Like I said a long time ago, I would’ve done with Becky what they did with Steve Austin. Just take out the Steve playbook and give it to Becky, ‘Hey run these plays, you’ll be the biggest star in the company.’