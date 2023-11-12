– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW back in early 2022, and he stated that AEW are to blame for what happened, commenting on how the fans turned on Cody Rhodes, turning him into “Public Enemy Number 1.” Below are some highlights:

Bully Ray on AEW fans chasing Cody Rhodes out of the company: “AEW fans have nobody to blame but themselves, for the Cody situation. It’s as if AEW fans welcomed Cody with open arms & then pushed him away. In my eyes — don’t tell me about the Anthony Ogogo situation because Anthony Ogogo has f***ing gone gone gone! Those fans pushed that man out of that company.”

On the fans turning on Cody: “I’m not saying it’s the number one reason why Cody [left] — there’s probably other reasons, and there is, but those fans started booing that guy out of the building. *Imitates fans* ‘We want Cody to turn heel, and we’re not getting what we want! *Wah*!’ Well, AEW fans know better than Cody does or that we do! *Ugh*”

On fans turning Cody into public enemy #1: “[To Dave LaGreca] No, you know what I’m talking about. You would have never pushed Cody away. The guy was the savior, and then all of a sudden he was public enemy number 1.”

Bully Ray says AEW fans pushed Cody Rhodes out of AEW “AEW fans have nobody to blame, but themselves for the Cody situation.”pic.twitter.com/uEMxE66nbJ — Vick (@Vick_8122) November 10, 2023

In his American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary released earlier this year, Cody Rhodes said he wouldn’t talk about why he left AEW, noting that he “can’t” and “won’t” say why he left. However, he did say that he left due to a “personal issue.”

After leaving AEW, Cody Rhodes signed with WWE in April of last year, making his return against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38: Night 1. He headlined WrestleMania 39: Night 2 in a title match against Roman Reigns earlier this year, which he lost.