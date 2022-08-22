Bully Ray Comments On How To Deal With Heat Between CM Punk and Adam Page

This past Wednesday, CM Punk presented an unplanned challenge to Adam Page on Dynamite without informing AEW and therefore the unscheduled Page did not appear in response. This backstage heat and the conflict resulting from it garnered commentary from Bully Ray when he appeared alongside Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights and listen to the full eopisode below.

On how the impromptu Punk comment should be dealt with: “This is up to Tony Khan now. He holds the pencil. It’s up to him to get these people in a room and first and foremost, help to iron out every difference and set the record straight and go, ‘Guys, we’re doing business here. Our business is in the best interest of anybody, not just one person. We can’t go into business for ourselves.'”

On how Ray would have responded in a similar situation: “Just like Mark said, at least come through the tunnel. That’s all Page would have to have done. Come out through the tunnel, put his hands in the air and go, ‘I’m here.'”

OPn his analysis of Page’s reaction: “It’s not Page’s fault for not going out there because he is probably being taken off-guard in the back, but I’ll be damned, when Punk came back through that curtain, if I wasn’t the first one waiting on that side to welcome him and greet him so we can have a ‘nice, polite, gentlemanly conversation.'”