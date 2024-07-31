Bully Ray Compares Maxxine Dupri’s Potential to Stacy Keibler

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared the potential of Maxxine Dupri to former WWE Superstar and fellow Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler.

Bully Ray said on Maxxine Dupri (via WrestlingInc.com), “Maxxine has Stacy Keibler-esque potential. I think if they could invest the right time in Maxxine and she could get her confidence up underneath, and I’ve seen it. Last night, I enjoyed what I [saw], like her facials, and her bravado, and the smack — I saw some more confidence.”

Maxxine Dupri is still currently part of Alpha Academy.