Bully Ray Explains Why the AEW Rankings System Doesn’t Work

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed why the AEW rankings system doesn’t work. He stated the following on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“All the rankings do is pigeonhole creative. Rankings have not worked from day one in AEW. Then we get the rankings and then they go away, then we get the rankings and then this last go-around a couple of months ago, where Tony Khan was putting the rankings up once every month. I believe we saw them for two months and then they went away again. The rankings in AEW mean absolutely zero, nothing, nil, garbage, throw them away. They’re only hurting you and your ability to do whatever the hell you want and be creative with your roster.”

AEW revived its ranking system earlier this year only to quietly drop it later on.