Bully Ray Fantasy Books A CM Punk Return to WWE

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray came up with a scenario for how WWE could bring in CM Punk at the end of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. WWE recently named Randy Orton as the fifth member of the babyface side in Wargames, curbing speculation that it could be Punk.

Bully said: “Now that we know Randy is the fifth guy, do you think that stops people from chanting CM Punk? They could have the best of both worlds right now if Punk is involved. I’ll create a scenario for you, if you want to talk about grabbing people’s attention … you do the War Games, babyfaces go over, babyfaces are hands raised and out of nowhere, [Orton hits the] RKO on Cody and ‘holy s**t, what just happened’ and everyone is in complete shock –- and then hit ‘Cult of Personality.’ Punk comes out on the stage, go off the air. Punk with fits with somebody huge on the roster and would be a huge WrestleMania match — Seth [Rollins] is the one that said, ‘F Phil, stay where you are Phil, we don’t need you Phil’. Well, could you imagine if Phil comes back and on Monday Night Raw, Seth is out there and he says, ‘Well Seth, Phil is back, now what?’ There’s something there. All you have to do is give Punk the microphone and have him remind everybody. Punk still has that something special where people will listen to what he has to say. I don’t think the WWE needs CM Punk right now and I think that if the WWE brought back CM Punk … I think it’s more for a giant middle finger to AEW and I don’t think they need to do that.“