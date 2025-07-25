Bully Ray On the Goal Behind The Hardys vs. Team 3D at TNA Bound For Glory

The Hardys and Team 3D will run it back one more time at TNA Bound For Glory and Bully Ray says it’s the chance for a final moment in the ring between them. The challenge to the Hardys was laid out at Slammiversary after they captured the World Tag Team Titles and while the match is not yet official, Bully talked about the goal behind it and more on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the goal behind the match: “This match is for wrestling fans all over the world. This match is for tag team fans. This match is for the fans out there who grew up out there on The Hardys and The Dudleys. This match is for fans of the Attitude Era… [People have told him] ‘This is my childhood. This is what I grew up on. Here’s my moment to relive it, recapture it.”

On the rivalry between the two teams: “The Hardys and The Dudleys were fortunate enough to find one another in the world of pro wrestling and create a name for each other by using each other, climbing the ranks of success. Once the bell rings and you get to see the four of us standing, staring at each other? That will be the last time you see those four guys staring at one another in the middle of a wrestling ring.”

On the expectations around the match: “This is a thank you to wrestling fans. This is really a thank you to tag team fans. Am I telling you that you’re getting some kind of five-star banger? Or a better table match than you got in the Garden? Or a TLC match that – no, I’m not telling you any of that, what I’m telling you is that you’re getting a final moment… Don’t f**king forget who we are. At the end of the day, myself and my brother D-Von, The Dudley Boyz, are the most decorated tag team on the planet for a reason,” he pointed out. “You’re gonna hear ‘get the tables!’ You’re gonna get a 3D! You’re getting a Super Bomb off the top rope! There’s going to be broken wood and broken bodies all over the place!”