Bully Ray Criticizes How WWE Booked Gunther vs. Goldberg

Bully Ray had some criticisms of how quickly WWE set up the Gunther vs. Goldberg match after Goldberg returned on RAW this past Monday. On a recent episode of Busted Open (h/t WrestlingInc), he pointed out that the match being made so quickly lacked any logic. Highlights of his comments are below.

On how the match being made so quickly didn’t make sense: “The guy comes back and he gets in Gunther’s face, the segment ends, and approximately 10 minutes later, we get a graphic and the match has been made. So, last night, Nick Aldis filled in for Adam Pearce. So we had a fill-in GM, the fill-in GM is just there because Adam Pearce needed a sick day or something. This substitute teacher allowed Goldberg to just show up and tell the World Heavyweight Champion that he was next, and all of a sudden, this match is miraculously made. Who made the match? Why did they make the match? What’s the logic behind them saying ‘yes’?”

On how the storyline insults the audience: “A storyline like this, to me, is insulting because it just ramming something down your fanbase’s throat and expecting them to consume it, just like politicians ram stuff down voters’ throats and expect them to consume it.”

On how Gunther should have issued an open challenge: “Did Gunther issue an open challenge? We’ve seen that [an open challenge] in the past, we’ve seen champions on many levels issue open challenges. So if the world champion issues an open challenge and Goldberg just happened to be in the arena visiting somebody, and Goldberg turned around and said, ‘Hit my music,’ and Goldberg’s the first one out, I can buy that. It’s still a connecting of the dots. It’s something.”

Gunther and Goldberg will square off on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12th in Atlanta, GA.