Bully Ray Doesn’t Have a Problem With Idea Of John Cena Beating Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41, and Bully Ray wouldn’t have a problem with seeing Cena win the title. The WWE LFG coach spoke about the possibility of Cena winning his 17th world championship from Rhodes at WrestleMania on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the possibility of a Cena win at WrestleMania: “I have no problem with that because now we’ll go to SummerSlam. Maybe we’ll have the rematch at SummerSlam, I have no idea, but I don’t have a problem with that.”

On WWE having multiple storyline direction possibilities with the feud: “I’m going to go back to something I said a long time ago that once again is coming into play: when the characters are right, when the stories are right, and when you’re building everything the right way, you can go in any direction you want. The groundwork, the foundation, WWE has such a solid foundation right now with these characters that they can build any house that they want. This is the beauty of doing it the right way.”