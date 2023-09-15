Bully Ray Is Looking Forward To Gunther Facing Top Guys In WWE

Gunther has had a dominant run as WWE Intercontinental Champion, and Bully Ray can’t wait to see him mix it up with the top names in the company. The Imperium leader has the longest run as Intercontinental Champion in history, and Bully talked about what’s next for him on Busted Open Radio.

“What I am looking forward to is the days when Gunther has the opportunity to be in the ring with guys that are better than him,” Ray said (per Wrestling Inc). “If the day ever comes that we get Brock [Lesnar] and Gunther, Gunther, get under that learning tree, and soak it all in, brother. A Randy Orton and a Gunther, wow. An Edge and Gunther. Gunther, much like a Charlotte [Flair] doesn’t have anybody that is going to bring him to the next level. Gunther and Seth [Rollins], yes, that’ll do it. Seth is excellent at what he does.”