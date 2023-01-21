Various News: Bully Ray Reacts to D-Von Dudley’s WWE Exit, Houston Rockets Hosting WWE Night

D-Von Dudley’s exit from WWE has Bully Ray thinking about the possibilities, at least if his Twitter response is anything to go by. As reported yesterday, D-Von announced that he and WWE had “decided to parted ways” and that he has exited the company.

Bully responded to his his longtime tag team partner’s announcement on Twitter, and D-Von had his own response to the Impact star as you can see below:

Oh my brother……. Testify !!!!!!! https://t.co/PftH5yUcup — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) January 20, 2023

– PWInsider reports that the Houston Rockets will be having a WWE Night for their home game against the Cleveland Cavs on January 26th. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will get a free Undertaker Bobblehead, and there will be special Undertaker/Rockets crossover merchandise available for sale.