D-Von Dudley Announces Exit From WWE

– In a series of posts on his Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has announced that he’s parting ways with WWE. Dudley had begun working in WWE as an NXT coach in June 2022.

According to D-Von Dudley, it was a mutual decision. You can read his comments and view his tweets below:

“I would like to say thank you to everyone out there Who has supported me over the years and been in my corner. It was a great 32-year career, with 20 of those years I’ve been with Bubba entertaining you, and I’m sure somewhere down the road we will do it again. The company (wwe) and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. would like to thank Vince , Paul(HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the opportunity that was given. I’m very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!!”

According to PWInsider, Dudley was released by WWE earlier today.

