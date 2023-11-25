– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey returning to the ring and wrestling at shows for Wrestling Revolver and the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor (ROH), teaming with her longtime friend Marina Shafir. Bully Ray spoke about how Ronda Rousey can recapture her love for wrestling on the indies and suggested a blueprint she could follow if she wants to do more events. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Rousey wrestling on the indies and ROH: “I think she’s trying to recapture that initial love for pro wrestling. I’ll do something with my friend and I’ll go back and I’m going to try to find it again, there is a way to make this work and it’s been done before.”

Bully Ray on the booking blueprint Rousey should follow if she works the indies: “You keep all your merchandise. Cardona doesn’t even care about the booking fee, he makes the booking fee quite affordable because he knows he’s going to clean up on merch … People out there would love to get face time with Ronda Rousey, let me get my 8×10, let me get my photo with her, and that’s where she can charge the premium.”

Per Tony Khan at the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, Ronda Rousey is not signed to any type of AEW or ROH contract. Her appearance in ROH is also rumored to be a one-shot deal.